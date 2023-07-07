Machination of dishonest syndicates behind price inflation more than geo-economic factors: Rowshan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 09:16 am

The machinations of dishonest syndicates are more responsible than the geo-economic factors behind price inflation in Bangladesh, the leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, Roshan Ershad said yesterday. 

"Machinations of dishonest syndicates are more responsible than the geo-economic factors behind the price inflation. Green chillies, potatoes, and eggs used in daily cooking do not come from Ukraine or Russia. So who increases the price?" she said during the closing speech of the budget session of the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday (6 July). 

Roshan Ershad said that meeting the conditions of IMF reform has created a new challenge.

"The life of low and middle-income people has become miserable due to inflation, increase in commodity prices, unregulated syndicates in the market and some mismanagement. Now the big challenge is to give relief to the people by controlling the market with quick special measures," she added.

The opposition leader in the parliament said that her party does not want the recurrence of election-related violence, conflict and loss of life in the country for decades.

The Election Commission will turn the 12th National Parliament election into a model election by conducting participatory, free, fair and impartial polls, she said she hopes. 

Roshan Ershad said that various states, including the United States, have made statements calling for free and fair conduct in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

"Bangladesh has said that the government is determined to hold free, fair and credible elections. The main goal of the Election Commission will be to make all the parties election oriented. It remains to be seen how successful they are in this regard," she added.

