Machetes, knives, cutters recovered from Chhatra League 'block' of JU

The recovered weapons at the Jahangirnagar University&#039;s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall. Photo: TBS
The recovered weapons at the Jahangirnagar University's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall. Photo: TBS

A number of machetes, knives, and cutters were recovered from rooms occupied by Chhatra League leaders in Jahangirnagar University's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

"The hall residents suspected that there were weapons in the Chhatra League block. They informed us to conduct a search in the block," Jalal Uddin, assistant registrar of the hall, told The Business Standard today (13 August).

"Considering the safety of the students, around 1:30pm, the hall administration conducted a search along with students of the hall and recovered a number of machetes, knives and cutters from the third floor of the hall's Chhatra League block.

"A large amount of rods, pipes, and empty liquor bottles were also recovered," he added.

He further said the recovered weapons were stored in the hall office after the operation.

A student of the hall said, "Following the barbaric attack by Chhatra League on 15 July, we asked the hall administration to search their rooms out of concern that they might launch another attack on 15 August.

"As there are no teachers attached to our hall at the moment, the hall administration, along with the students, conducted a search in the Chhatra League block and recovered a large quantity of weapons."

Earlier, the hall's provost, the warden and house tutors resigned under pressure from students.

Currently, no teacher is in charge of this hall.

