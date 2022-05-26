MA Wazed Miah Hi-Tech Park construction begins in Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 08:25 pm

Construction work of the MA Wazed Miah Hi-Tech Park has begun in Rangpur city with a hope to create ample work opportunities for young generations and entrepreneurs of the region.
 
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury laid the foundation stone to launch the construction virtually from Dhaka on Thursday.
 
At the foundation laying ceremony in Rangpur, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the construction of the hi-tech park has started on 10 acres of land in the Kholishakuri area and will be completed by the next two years.
 
 "BNP has gifted corruption, terrorism, bad-politics and bad-culture to the country. And BNP failed to give nothing else to the people of the country. So, they are afraid of participating in the national election," the junior ICT minister also said.
 
Tk170 crore has been allocated for the construction of the hi-tech park in Rangpur. A seven-storied building and a three-storied building will be constructed there. A 250-seated Cineplex will be built there.  The construction work of the hi-tech park is expected to be completed by June 2024, Palak added.
 
"On completion of construction work, direct and indirect working scopes will be created for more than 3,000 young start-ups, IT professionals and entrepreneurs at the Hi-Tech Park in Rangpur.
 
Project Director of the Hi-Tech Park at District Level AKAM Fazlul Hoque said he is hopeful about completing the hi-tech park construction within the deadline. A plan has been made for this and it will be implemented soon.
 
These hi-tech parks will be the driving force to move from a labour-dependent economy to a merit-based economy for building a merit-based smart Bangladesh. The youth of Rangpur region will hopefully utilise the gift given by the Prime Minister. This hi-tech park will create employment opportunities for millions of youth in Rangpur division.
 
Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohd Abdul Alim Mahmud, Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan, Chairman of MA Wazed Miah Memorial Foundation AKM Chhayadat Hossain Bakul, President of district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, its General Secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju were, among others, present.

