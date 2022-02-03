M4C discusses potential benefits of microloans in Bagura

The 'Making Markets Work for the Charas' (M4C) held a meeting to discuss the potential benefits of delivering microloans to farmers living under the poverty line on the banks of the Jamuna and Teesta rivers at the conference room of Rural Development Academy (RDA) in Bogura.

RDA Bogura Director-General Khalil Ahmed attended the meeting as a chief guest.

Md Abdul Majid Pramanik, joint director, Abdul Awal, project team leader, and other staff from RDA also attended the meeting.

In the conference, speakers called on eight more private development agencies to provide necessary loans for agriculture and cattle rearing in 610 chars in six new districts. Four institutions in Kurigram, Gaibandha, and Sirajganj are now giving loans in the two sectors.

Representatives from the financial institutions showed interest to operate seasonal agriculture and microbusiness loans in the area.

The project M4C is mandated by the Embassy of Switzerland and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives of the Government of Bangladesh and implemented by Swisscontact Bangladesh.