M4.2 earthquake hits Myanmar, jolts Chattogram

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 04:11 pm

Another earthquake, measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale, jolted Myanmar on Saturday afternoon.

According to Volcano Discovery, the tremor hit at 3:50pm (Bangladesh time).

The tremor was felt in Chattogram. No damage was reported immediately.

Earlier on Friday morning, a shallow and strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Myanmar-India border region.

Two stronger sharp shakes were felt in Chattogram, Dhaka and different parts of Bangladesh at around 5:45am on the day.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.

A four-storey building leaned towards the adjacent building in Chattogram due to the earthquake on Friday. 

Biswajit Nath, teacher of Geography & Environmental Studies, University of Chittagong and also natural disaster researcher, said "Today entire Himayan range has experienced series of earthquakes started from Mw 2.0-6.0 at maximum."

All these happened within 30 minutes. It's an intraplate movement which suggests all thrust fault lines are active, he said adding that a great indicator of bigger earthquake that will occurs in the near future.

Earthquake

