M Khurshid Hossain made new RAB DG

Bangladesh

BSS
22 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 07:57 pm

Related News

M Khurshid Hossain made new RAB DG

BSS
22 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 07:57 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Additional Inspector General of Police M Khurshid Hossain has been appointed as the new director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the elite force of Bangladesh Police.

A gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs was issued in this regard today.

According to the circular, the order will come into effect on 30 September. Khurshid will succeed Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Additional IG (Crime and Operations) M Khurshid Hossain joined Bangladesh Police Service as Assistant Superintendent of Police through 12th BCS. He has served in various capacities of Bangladesh Police where he proved his professionalism, dedication and excellence.

He has served as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police in various districts, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters, Additional Deputy Inspector General (Addl DIG) of Police Headquarters and DIG Rajshahi Range Police.

Born in Gopalganj in 1964, he achieved Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) for his outstanding performance in police service.

Khurshid participated in several prestigious professional trainings from home and abroad.

Top News

RAB / DG / Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

Now | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

28m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 