M Fakhrul elected co-chairman of FBCCI Standing Committee on Transportation, Communication

Photo: Courtesy
M Fakhrul Islam has been elected as the co-chairman of the Standing Committee on Transportation and Communication (Logistics and Courier Services) of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI).

He was elected to the post for the 2023-25 term, according to a letter signed by FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Alamgir on Sunday (14 January).

M Fakhrul Islam is the managing director of iNTECH Properties Limited, a real estate company in the country. Besides, he is the managing director of housing company Rahbar. 

