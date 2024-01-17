M Fakhrul elected co-chairman of FBCCI Standing Committee on Transportation, Communication

M Fakhrul Islam has been elected as the co-chairman of the Standing Committee on Transportation and Communication (Logistics and Courier Services) of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI).

He was elected to the post for the 2023-25 term, according to a letter signed by FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Alamgir on Sunday (14 January).

M Fakhrul Islam is the managing director of iNTECH Properties Limited, a real estate company in the country. Besides, he is the managing director of housing company Rahbar.