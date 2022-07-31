M Allama Siddiki becomes new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Australia

The government has decided to appoint M Allama Siddiki, currently serving as Bangladesh Ambassador to Denmark, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Australia.

High Commissioner-designate M Allama Siddiki is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 10th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his diplomatic career, Siddiki has served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh Missions abroad such as Tokyo, Kolkata, Islamabad and London.

Before Denmark, M Allama Siddiki has served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Türkiye. He has in his bag the experience of representing Bangladesh in numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Siddiki obtained his honours and masters in Public Administration from the University of Dhaka.

He is married and blessed with two children.