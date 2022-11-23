Luxury cruise ship MV Bay One to start journey on Ctg-St Martin route from December

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 06:38 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The luxury cruise ship 'MV Bay One' is set to commence its journey on the Chittagong-Saint Martin route from 8 December with one trip a week on Thursday at 10pm.

The seven-story star cruise ship of Karnaphuli Cruise Line will depart for Saint Martin from Patenga in Chittagong. It would reach Friday morning and it would stay one night in the island. The ship would leave from Saint Martin island at 10am on Saturday and return to Chittagong in the evening.

These were revealed at a press conference on Wednesday at Patenga Water Bus Terminal organised by 'MV Bay One', the Karnaphuli Cruise Line authorities. 

Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited Managing Director Engineer MA Rashid addressed the press conference.

In the press conference, it was informed that the 400-feet long seven-story luxury ship has central air-conditioning facilities. The ship has all the facilities from simple chairs to luxurious cabins and rooftop buffet restaurants with multiple traditional restaurants, ice cream and coffee bars, and brand shops.

Engr Rashid said, "The fuel consumption of this ship with modern facilities is more than Tk25 lakh per day. We incurred a loss of around Tk10-12 crore since the launch of the ship. I wanted to stop once but the shipping minister said, if it is stopped, no one will ever launch this ship in Bangladesh." 

"We have two lakh square kilometers of ocean but we are not paying enough attention to this. But Japan is earning billions of dollar by exporting fish", he said, adding: If we do not look after the marine resources, we will face a difficult situation. Not only fish, there are many sectors related to the sea.

There are more than 100 sailors to operate the ship and serve the tourists. Those who want to go to Cox's Bazar without returning to Chittagong from St. Martin's island, can board the company's MV Karnaphuli Express and the new MV Baro Aolia. The cruise to St. Martin also offers a view of the entire coral island, Chheradwip and breathtaking sunsets.

The 1800-seat ship with international standard maritime safety has all safety equipment including life jackets and life buoys for the safety of the passengers. When crossing the Bay of Bengal, the two propellers at the bottom of the ship are automatically turned on to maintain balance in a rough sea.

