Luxembourg minister lauds climate-impacted char people's resilience 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:40 pm

Related News

Luxembourg minister lauds climate-impacted char people's resilience 

Luxembourg has been providing support to various programmes in those areas over the last 15 years

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:40 pm
The Luxembourg minister (centre) along with his team, Runa Khan and Marc Elvinger at the entrance of the Friendship Centre in Gaibandha. Photo: Friendship
The Luxembourg minister (centre) along with his team, Runa Khan and Marc Elvinger at the entrance of the Friendship Centre in Gaibandha. Photo: Friendship

Luxembourg's Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs Franz Fayot lauded the resilience of climate-impacted river island communities and their determination to always improve their living conditions.

He was leading an 11-member Luxembourg delegation during a visit to the river islands in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts to observe the circumstances firsthand, recently.

More than 20 years ago, Friendship, a Social Purpose Organisation (SPO), arrived at the Jamuna-Brahmaputra River islands with a floating hospital, environmental and climatic challenges such as isolation, river erosion, and floods had left communities there in an inescapable cycle of poverty and lacking access to vital services. Since then, there has been major progress in multiple respects.  

Luxembourg has been providing substantial support to Friendship's programmes in those areas over the last 15 years, reads a press release. 

Franz Fayot said, "By visiting the projects of Friendship in the north of Bangladesh, I was able to see first-hand the positive impact our long-standing partnership has had on the local population over the years. The work and passion that Friendship puts into implementing their projects are exemplary."

During the two-day visit, the Luxembourg delegation discovered the char environment and met with its inhabitants, observing altogether the challenges they are facing, and their resilience in doing so by making the best possible use of the support they are benefitting from.

Christophe Schiltz, director of Cooperation (Luxembourg), and Peggy Frantzen, designated ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Bangladesh, Runa Khan, founder of Friendship, and Marc Elvinger, chair of Friendship Luxembourg, accompanied the team.

Friendship takes pride in having contributed its share to the progress achieved in being committed to Saving Lives, Poverty Alleviation, Climate Adaptation, and Empowerment, thereby bringing major changes to these communities and their living conditions. 

The delegation also visited various Friendship programmes co-funded by the Luxembourg government, including a hospital ship -- a three-tier health care system-- a raised plinth cluster village, a solar village as well as programmes for agricultural support, vocational training, inclusive citizenship, and char theatre.

Top News

friendship / Luxembourg / Gaibandha / river

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

10h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

10h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

13h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

1h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

1h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

2h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka