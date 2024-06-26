The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

In Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, the law of omerta prevails.

The silence is bolstered by fear. Perhaps even paranoia. No one has seen anything. No one has heard anything. And no one knows anything.

No one speaks of Laila Kanis Lucky.

Lucky is the wife of Matiur Rahman, a former official of the National Board of Revenue, who came to the limelight after the son with his second wife attempted to purchase a goat for Tk15 lakh.

Alongside Matiur, his wife Lucky and her assets have also made headlines and become a topic of recent discussion following the goat purchase issue.

Just two years ago, Laila Kanis was an unknown figure in Raipura's political landscape, a retired teacher of a government college living out her life.

Far from being involved in any political party, she wasn't even an ordinary worker or an activist.

But now, she is the upazila chairman.

When locals do open up about her, the first thing they mention is Lucky Park – a ghost park at that.

Haunting of Wonder Park

During a visit to "Wonder Park" – referred to as Lucky Park by locals- an establishment associated with Laila Kanis, reveals another layer to this enigma.

A ride inside the Wonder Park. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

The entry ticket costs Tk200 each, but enjoying the rides requires additional fees.

The receptionist, Baten, informs: "Per ride costs are different; you must pay more if you want to enjoy rides. Go inside; you will find operators."

The park, however, wears a deserted look. The rides wear thick coats of dust.

No operators can be found either.

A couple is seen touring the park. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Couples sporadically enter the park, only to be greeted with silence.

Eerie is an understatement.

Posing as Youtubers, The Business Standard reporters tried to glean some information from the visitors.

One of the kids who had just arrived remembers what the park was like a few years ago,

"Even 3-4 years ago, we used to play here. There was a field, but now it's gone. The park was renovated, and we lost our field. Now we come to the park daily to hang out," he said.

Another visitor, Shamim, had just ordered a plate of fuchka.

"This is a park for only young couples, you know what I mean," he said with a sly smile, gesturing around to show the emptiness.

Roaming around the park, the story of a lake emerges.

The lake inside Wonder Park. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

This lake spans about 2-3 bighas of land, where white ducks float, play, and make splashes.

"Is this the Matsya Khamar of Lucky Madam?", visitors were asked.

But no one could verify the origins.

While no one confirmed the size of the park, it seemed to be about 15-16 bighas in total.

A statue of dragon on the side of lake at Wonder Park. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

On the condition of anonymity, a person close to the proceeding, said, "When the park was expanded in 2019, Madam Kanis contacted the adjacent landowners and informed them that she needed their land. There was no room to negotiate the price. Moreover, there was no way to refuse because they are powerful."

He added, "The lake inside the park covers about 200 decimals of land belonging to one Siraj Mia. They also took land from several other people, including Kawser Mollah and Sultan Mollah. The owners did not receive a fair price for their land; they were forced to accept what she offered."

Regarding another person affected, he mentioned, "They took land from a person named Dulu, who likely hasn't received the payment yet."

'The money crocodile'

The local anonymous source, who The Business Standard can confirm is quite close with Laila and her family, shed light on the family background as well.

"Kafil Uddin Ahmed, known as Kafil Master, wasn't wealthy. He lived in a small house with his children.

The resort inside Wonder Park. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

"However, Kanis suddenly became rich, surprising the local residents. I don't understand how she suddenly amassed so much wealth. The properties only came to light after she built her house two years ago. In the area, she started being called a 'money crocodile.' She had the park earlier, but it wasn't much talked about."

He further remarked, "Even her becoming the upazila chairman was surprising. After becoming the chairman, people started to know her. People didn't know much about her politics. Many locals believe Kanis built her wealth through her husband's illegal earnings. There's no way so much wealth could come from a teaching salary or pension money."

He also mentioned that apart from Raipura, he had heard she has parks in Pubail and Sylhet. "But I don't know their names."

One woman who lived adjacent to the park and whose land was taken for the park's expansion, said, "They took 12 decimals of our land. Each decimal was worth Tk60,000 at that time. They only gave us Tk1 lakh, and we are still waiting for the rest of the money."

Others shared similar stories, receiving payments in instalments or not getting fair prices for their lands.

But if Laila couldn't pay the instalments, did she really live in the lap of luxury? Or was it all a facade?

The next stop would be Laila's house, or more appropriately, her mansion.

Entering extravagance

The road named after Laila Kanis at Raipura. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

The route from Morjal High School in Raipura to her home is a smooth U-turn road.

Her house stands out with its modern architectural style.

Juxtaposed against her surroundings, it sticks out.

The road named after Laila Kanis at Raipura. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

The luxurious white duplex is surrounded by rows of domestic and foreign trees, a lush green yard, staff accommodations, and aesthetically pleasing establishments nearby.

Despite these impressive surroundings, an eerie silence prevails here as well.

A retired associate professor from Government Titumir College, Dhaka, Laila Kaniz joined the general education cadre service through the 16th Bangladesh Civil Service examination.

The luxurious house of Laila Kanis. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Her academic background sharply contrasts with the opulent and guarded life she now leads.

How did someone with her background build such a palatial living space?

'No one knows'

Speaking to TBS, Narsingdi-5 lawmaker Rajiuddin Ahmed, washed his hands of the entire affair.

"I don't know anything about Laila Kanis' position in the party. The District Awami League can explain why they appointed her. At that time, I was not closely involved with the District Awami League."

The main entrance of Laila Kanis' luxurious house at Raipura. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

He added, "I did not make the decision to appoint her in the party, nor did I have any role in it."

He said he met Laila a long time ago at a Chhatra League programme."

When told that many people in the area allege that Rajiuddin made her upazila parishad chairman by sidelining other rivals, he said, "I did not appoint her as chairman. The people choose who they want to become the chairman."

He also said the local Awami League had its own preferences and dislikes.

What the affidavit shows

A poster of Laila Kanis on a lamppost. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission for her candidacy as Upazila Parishad chairman, Laila Kanis declared an annual income of Tk18 lakh from the agricultural sector, Tk9.90 lakh from rental income (including house shops and others), approximately Tk3.82 lakh from dividends of share-savings-bank deposits, Tk1.63 lakh from the upazila chairman's honorarium, and about Tk1.19 lakh from bank interest.

She also disclosed deposits totaling Tk3.55 crore in various banks and financial institutions.

Among the immovable properties, Laila Kaniz owns a total of 18.5 kata of land in various locations, including Dhaka and Savar. The majority, 99.65%, is in different areas of Gazipur, and 364.93% is in Narsingdi district.

Additionally, she mentioned in the affidavit that she owns land in Jashore and Natore. She also declared ownership of 154% of agricultural land.

Meanwhile, according to her tax return, she owns multiple flats in Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka.