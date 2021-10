Lt Col Mashiur Rahman Jewel has been appointed as the director of the Intelligence Wing of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

He has replaced Lt Col Khairul Islam, read a press release issued by the elite force on Tuesday.

According to sources, Mashiur will formally be given charge of RAB's Intelligence Wing on Wednesday.

Earlier, he was the commander of RAB-7.

Meanwhile, Lt Col MA Yusuf has been appointed as the commander of RAB-7.