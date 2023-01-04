Low turnout in Gaibandha-5 by-polls due to cold weather: EC 

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said that the Gaibandha-5 by-polls witnessed a low turnout due to chilling weather.

"Voter turnout is low because of cold weather but overall, the polling environment is satisfactory. Voter's turnout was estimated to be 25-30% till 2pm," said the election commissioner while observing the election on CCTV cameras from the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday.

He said that the by-election is being held for the second time and that could be also a reason for low turnout.

"No irregularities have been reported yet at the polling stations during the Gaibandha by-election," he added.

Five candidates are contesting the election race, the district election officer said.

The candidates are Mahmud Hasan Ripon (Awami League), Zahangir Hossain (Bikolpo Dhara), Nahiduzzaman Nishat (Independent), Syed Mahbubur Rahman (Independent), and Golam Shaheed Ranzu (Jatiya Party).

But, a few days back, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishat at a press conference in Bogura Press Club had announced to withdraw himself from the election race.

The constituency fell vacant due to the death of veteran parliamentarian and deputy speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad Advocate Fazle Rabbi Miah.

Then, on 24 August, the Election Commission (EC) announced the by-polls to be held on 12 October.

According to the election schedule, the polling started on 12 October, but after noon, due to some irregularities, the voting was suspended.

Later, the EC rescheduled the by-elections for 4 January.

