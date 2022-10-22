Low pressure over Southeast Bay likely to intensify into depression

A low pressure area which was formed over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay is likely to intensify into a depression.



"The low pressure area over Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay has intensified into a well-marked low and it is likely to intensify further into a Depression," said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin today.



The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it added.



However, the day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



The bulletin also predicted that the weather conditions over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh may deteriorate in the next 72 hours.



The highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 35.3 degrees Celsius in Sandwip, while today's minimum temperature 17.0 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.



The sun sets at 5:27 pm today and rises at 5:59 am tomorrow in the capital.