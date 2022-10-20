Low pressure over Southeast Bay likely to intensify into depression

A low pressure area which was formed over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay is likely to intensify into a depression.



Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to watch further necessary instruction carefully, said a special bulletin of Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD).



All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to proceed with caution.



They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.