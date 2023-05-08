Low pressure area formed over Bay; Mild heat wave may continue: Met office

A low-pressure area has been formed over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea. It is likely to intensify, said the Bangladesh Metrological Department on Monday (8 May).

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Narayangonj, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali and Bandarban districts," said a BMD bulletin.

The heat wave may continue and spread, it added.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in 24 hours from 9am today.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country during the period, the Met Office furthered.