Cyclone ‘Asani’ might hit Bangladesh coast by 22 March 

The low-pressure system brewing in the Bay of Bengal might develop into a full-fledged cyclone "Asani" and hit the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar by 22 March, states the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department collaborated on the claim saying that the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low and is likely to turn into a depression in the coming days.

""The low pressure area over Southeast Bay and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean intensified into a well-marked low and lies over Southeast Bay and adjoining south Andaman Sea. It is likely to intensify further into a depression and move in a north-north-east direction," BMD noted.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been cautioned to watch carefully for further instructions.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to come closer to the North Bay. They are advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Heat wave to continue

The ongoing mild heat wave would continue in different parts of the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Rangamati, Feni, Chandpur, Sylhet, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bogura, and the upazilas of Sandwip and Sitakunda, and it may continue," said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

The met office predicted dry weather over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.