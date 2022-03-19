Cyclone ‘Asani’ might hit Bangladesh coast by 22 March 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 03:34 pm

Related News

Cyclone ‘Asani’ might hit Bangladesh coast by 22 March 

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to come closer to the North Bay

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 03:34 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The low-pressure system brewing in the Bay of Bengal  might develop into a full-fledged cyclone "Asani" and hit the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar by 22 March, states the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department collaborated on the claim saying that the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low and is likely to turn into a depression in the coming days.

""The low pressure area over Southeast Bay and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean intensified into a well-marked low and lies over Southeast Bay and adjoining south Andaman Sea. It is likely to intensify further into a depression and move in a north-north-east direction," BMD noted.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been cautioned to watch carefully for further instructions.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to come closer to the North Bay. They are advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Heat wave to continue

The ongoing mild heat wave would continue in different parts of the country, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

 "Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Rangamati, Feni, Chandpur, Sylhet, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bogura, and the upazilas of Sandwip and Sitakunda, and it may continue," said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

The met office predicted dry weather over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

Top News

Bay of Bengal / Low Pressure Zone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

5m | Videos
Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

3h | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

3h | Videos
Top photos of the week by Reuters

Top photos of the week by Reuters

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh