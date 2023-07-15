Low-lying areas in Sirajganj flooded as Jamuna's waters keep rising

The water level of Jamuna River in Sirajganj continued to rise Saturday due to an onrush of waters from upstream and heavy rains.

Already, the low-lying areas of five upazilas along the Jamuna bank have been flooded and new areas are being flooded.

In the last 24 hours, the water level in the Jamuna River has increased by 40cm and is now flowing just 22cm below the danger level, said Ranjit Kumar Sarkar, sub-divisional engineer (headquarters) of the Local Water Development Board

Sesame, kaun, jute and various crops have been submerged. Flooding is expected as the water continues to rise, he said.

The district administration has opened flood control rooms, said Ranjit. "The water level of the Jamuna River has been rising due to continuous rain and hill slopes for several weeks."

"Low-lying areas along the Jamuna River in Shahjadpur, Chauhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur and Sirajganj Sadar upazilas have been flooded," he said.

Meanwhile, erosion started at different places of Sirajganj Sadar upazila, including Shahzadpur, Chauhali, Kazipur, especially on the banks of Jamuna. About 200 metres of solid spur and Jamuna River bank conservation dam in Kazipur have already been submerged in the river.