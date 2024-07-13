Low-lying areas in Faridpur flooded as Padma swells

Low-lying areas across nine unions of four upazilas in Faridpur have been inundated due to the swelling of the Padma River, causing woes for residents.

The water level of the Padma River has been flowing 7.97 cm above its danger mark at the Goalanda point in Rajbari district for the last couple of days.

This rise is due to the onrush of water from upstream and the overflowing of the Jamuna River, inundating many new areas.

Additionally, the low-lying areas of Goalanda upazila in Rajbari district have also been flooded.

Vast tracts of agricultural land, including areas cultivating jute, peanuts, sesame, and paddy along the char areas and on the banks of the Padma River, have been submerged, causing significant losses to farmers.

In response, the local administration has directed the Upazila Nirbahi Officers to remain alert.

Tuhin Mandal, chairman of Char Madhabdia union in Sadar upazila, mentioned that crops have been inundated, leading jute farmers to harvest their crops in advance for fear of damage.

Partha Pratim Saha, the executive engineer of the Faridpur Water Development Board, stated that the submergence of the low-lying areas is due to the onrush of water from upstream and the swelling of the Jamuna River.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that the water level of the Padma River will rise in the next few days, potentially inundating more areas.