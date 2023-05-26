Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) is taking up two housing projects in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, which project officials believe will provide accommodation to four lakh workers of the industrial enclave.

The low-cost housing project will be built on 363.55 acres of land in Saherkhali Union and Domkhali area of Korerhat Union in Mirshrai upazila.

The two projects were finalised in the Mirsharai Upazila Development Plan (master plan), prepared by the Urban Planning Directorate of Ministry of Housing and Public Works, on 30 April.

According to the directorate, the two projects are very close to the industrial areas.

From Domkhali, workers can reach their workplaces within 10-15 minutes, while it will take 25-30 minutes from Korerhat.

Ahsan Habib, project manager of Mirsharai Upazila Development Plan, told TBS that all kinds of civic benefits have been ensured for the workers and their family members living in the project area.

"Gas, electricity, water, health, educational institutions, community centres, playgrounds, markets, etc, have been brought into the construction plan," he said.

He mentioned that the number of accommodations for workers will be finalised according to the structure of the housing project.

Several industry owners have said the housing projects will cut commute time for workers significantly.

Otherwise, workers will have to travel 65km from Chattogram, which takes one and a half hours.

M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Director of BGMEA and Chief Executive Officer of Clifton Group, said that about 12 lakh workers will work in the industrial factories in BGMEA Garments Village, Bepza Economic Zone and other factories.

"We expect Beza to take a decision on the implementation of housing projects for workers as per plan soon," he added.

Noya Dalan, a regional research institute, assisted the Urban Development Directorate with various information in preparing the master plan.

Muzahidul Islam, chairman of Noya Dalan, told TBS that if the housing project is implemented, workers will not be scattered in different areas of Mirsharai, causing environmental and demographic problems in the upazila.

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar is being built on about 30,000 acres of land in Mirsharai, Sitakunda, and Feni upazilas of Chattogram. Once fully operational, the enclave will employ around 15 lakh people.

Abdullah Al Mahmoud Faruk, project director of the industrial city, told The Business Standard that the target is to ensure housing facilities for 15 lakh workers.

However, it will not be possible with two housing projects, he said, adding, "We will implement more housing projects on lands proposed by locals."

Roads, bridges, electricity, and gas facilities have already been secured in 6,000 acres of land in Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar, according to Beza.

Five hundred acres of land have been allotted for BGMEA Garments Village, 1,500 acres for Bepza Economic Zone, 500 acres for Bashundhara Group, and another 500 for SBG Economic Zone.

Besides, Beza has also allotted land to various industrial establishments. The companies started building factories there.

Currently, four companies are manufacturing in the industrial city- Asian Paints, Macdonald Steel, Nippon, Macdonald Steel, and Samuda Construction. Around 400 workers are working in these institutions.

Mirsharai Upazila Development Plan

Based on the demand of Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Member of Parliament from Mirsharai, the Urban Development Directorate undertook the Mirsharai Upazila Development Plan project.

The project was approved by the Planning Commission in 2017.

The Tk 5.38 crore project was supposed to be completed in June 2020. However, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Last April 30, the master plan was published in gazette form.