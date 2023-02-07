A loving touch that restores Cumilla poor's eyesight

Two patients receive optical treatment at the Bangladesh Institute of Community Ophthalmology (BCO) and Eye Hospital at Shankarpur in Cumilla. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

There is no better way to thank God for your sight than by giving a helping hand to someone in the dark

This famous quote by American author Helen Keller seems fitting for the work that the Bangladesh Institute of Community Ophthalmology (BCO) and Eye Hospital has been doing for the past three decades.

Located by the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Cumilla's Shankarpur, this secondary eye hospital provided optical treatment to nearly two lakh people from 63 districts last year alone.

As of 2022, more than 36.5 lakh patients have received eye care from this hospital, founded by Dr Zobaida Hannan, an Ekushey Padak recipient, in 1993.

It is the largest ophthalmology hospital in the greater Cumilla and Noakhali regions, operated by the Bangladesh National Blind Welfare Association, Cumilla.

"No one will be turned back from this hospital because of financial problems, which makes this hospital distinct from others. Providing optical treatment to the destitute and extremely poor is a priority for us," said MK Dhali, an eye specialist and principal of the Ophthalmic Assistant Certificate Course at the hospital.

"It is a secondary-level hospital but we want to convert it into a tertiary hospital, which will enable us to perform more complex surgeries including eye transplants," said the ophthalmologist.

The hospital provides tests and treatment for various eye diseases, refraction services, glasses and pharmacy services, and counselling at a relatively low cost.

Using modern phaco machines, the hospital performs a wide range of surgeries including cataracts, ophthalmic canal, pterygium, squint, ptosis and other surgeries related to various eye conditions.

Abdul Wahab, a patient from Cumilla's Nangalkot upazila, said, "I could not see anything clearly in the last three years due to cataracts in my eyes (a medical condition of blurred vision). A set of new lenses has been installed on my eyes after a low-cost operation. I can see everything clearly now. The service of this hospital is very good."

According to hospital authorities, the service charge is 40-50% less than other eye hospitals in the country. Besides, poor people, including beggars, get eye care free of charge.

The hospital even provides transport services to bring in extremely poor patients from remote locations.

Ali Asgar, a patient from Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria, said, "I came here on the hospital's bus and I will return to my area by the same bus. My ophthalmic surgery is done. Other hospitals would have asked for much more money."

Visiting the hospital recently, a considerable number of patients were seen receiving services from outdoors. Patients undergoing surgery are kept in the indoor sections. Service is being offered to patients in a very orderly manner at designated units in two buildings.

Currently, 15 doctors and 213 staff are working in the hospital, including five specialist doctors.

According to hospital sources, this hospital conducts medical camps not only on the hospital premises but also in seven districts in greater Cumilla and Noakhali. Patients who are unable to come to the hospital are treated in their locality.

It also offers a one-year Ophthalmic Assistant Certificate Course, which is affiliated with the State Medical Faculty of Bangladesh, under the Dr Zobaida Hannan Pediatric Department.

Pradeep Kumar Sheel, who came to study the course at the hospital, said, "There are very few good eye doctors in Bangladesh but the number of patients is huge. The hospital authorities gave people like me the opportunity to help these patients."

"I will do a one-year course followed by a six-month course here. After completing these courses, I will get the opportunity to work as a doctor's assistant," the student added.

Dr AKM Abdus Salim, general secretary of the Bangladesh National Blind Welfare Association, Cumilla, said, "We get many patients who are not able to pay any money. These helpless patients are brought from different villages by our vehicles. This service is provided to them through our Zakat Fund and donations from the wealthy."

"Due to the hospital's close proximity to the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, patients from all over the country can easily travel here. The prime minister awarded us for our affordable but quality services. We want to make an international standard institution in this region," Dr AKM Abdus Salim added.