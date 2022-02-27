Lovello launches 6 new exciting ice cream into the market

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 04:59 pm

Related News

Lovello launches 6 new exciting ice cream into the market

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 04:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Beloved Ice-Cream brand, Lovello, is releasing six new ice creams with four new flavors into the market.

The new products hitting the market are Coffee Blast, Choco Blast Mini, Choco Hidden Heart and Premium Assorted Box 2.0.

Coffee Blast Ice Cream will be available in cups, 500 litre tubs and in 1 litre tubs, reads a press release.

This Saturday, the products were announced by Dato' Engineer Md Ekramul Haque, managing director of Lovello Ice Cream in the "Lovello Annual Dinner, 2022" at Sheraton Dhaka, Banani.

Also present at the event were Lovello's Chairperson Datin' Shamima Nargis Haque, COO Engineer Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Advisor SM Mamtazul Islam and Chief Strategic Officer M Rajib Hasan and other high officials.

"For the last two years or so, we have tried to keep ourselves better at home. Now we have entered a new form of normal life. In this new life we have appeared with a new taste of love. Because Lovello believes in keeping everyone well and happy with love" said Dato' Engineer Md Ekramul Haque, reads the statement.

Lovello Ice Cream started its journey on Valentine's Day on 14 February 2016. Earlier in 2019, on the third anniversary of the company, they released four new flavors including Shahi Kulfi and Belgian Chocolate coated Choco Beats Ice Cream that are now immensely popular among fans of the brand.

Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC also expressed gratitude to all of the people who always supported that brand, and called upon them to spread love in their hearts in the future as well.

Lovello / Ice-cream / ice cream flavour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

4h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

5h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

7h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

18m | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

18m | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

1h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused