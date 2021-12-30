Lotus, Moin elected DCAB president, general secretary

Bangladesh

The Daily Sun Executive Editor Rezaul Karim Lotus and United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Special Correspondent AKM Moinuddin. Picture: Collected
The Daily Sun Executive Editor Rezaul Karim Lotus and United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Special Correspondent AKM Moinuddin. Picture: Collected

The Daily Sun Executive Editor Rezaul Karim Lotus and United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Special Correspondent AKM Moinuddin have been elected president and general secretary respectively of the executive committee of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) for the year - 2022.

The election to the DCAB Executive Committee was held on Thursday (30 December) at Jatiya Press Club, said a press release. 

Daily Jugantor Chief Reporter Masud Karim and Channel i Special Correspondent Pantho Rahaman also contested in the election for the post of president.

Lotus got elected for the fourth time as president of DCAB while AKM Moinuddin won for the second consecutive year.

DCAB Chief Election Commissioner Farid Hossain announced the election results. 

Touhidur Rahman, diplomatic correspondent of banglanews24.com was elected vice president contesting against Israt Jahan Urmi, Senior Reporter, DBC News.

Other office bearers are Bangla Vision Special Correspondent Abu Hena Emrul Kayesh, joint secretary (unopposed); Spice TV Chief Reporter Ahasan Jewel, treasurer (unopposed) and ATN News Senior Reporter Ashiqur Rahman Apu, office secretary (unopposed).

Five elected Executive Members are Md Tanzim Anwar (BSS Diplomatic Correspondent), Khurram Zaman ( barta24.com Diplomatic Correspondent), MAK Jilany (Diplomatic Correspondent of the Daily Shomoyer Alo), Morshed Hassib Hasan (Senior Reporter, Channel 24) and Atiqur Rahman (Daily Jobabdihi Diplomatic Correspondent). Earlier, the AGM of the DCAB was held with outgoing President Pantho Rahaman in the chair.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB)

