Lost, 'mentally-disabled' woman gives birth to daughter in Jashore; search for family going on

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:06 pm

Related News

Lost, 'mentally-disabled' woman gives birth to daughter in Jashore; search for family going on

She was found wandering through the markets in the area before she was brought to the health complex on 18 November.

TBS Report
22 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:06 pm
The lost woman holds her baby after giving birth at upazila health complex in Jashore’s Chougacha on 22 November 2023. Photo: TBS
The lost woman holds her baby after giving birth at upazila health complex in Jashore’s Chougacha on 22 November 2023. Photo: TBS

A woman, who was brought to the upazila health complex in Jashore's Chougacha, gave birth to a daughter on Tuesday (21 November). 

She was found wandering through the markets in the area before she was brought to the health complex on 18 November.

Following the baby's natural birth, Chougacha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Irufa Sultana visited the health complex and provided new clothes for the newborn, a bed with a mosquito net, and a blanket for the mother.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Spending about half an hour there, the UNO enquired about the woman's treatment. 

She also instructed the hospital authorities to take strict measures to ensure the child's safety.

Dr Lutfunnahar, the upazila health and family planning officer, said the woman had been wandering through various markets in the upazila for a while.

"The UNO informed me about this situation after being alerted by locals of Garibpur village of Sinhajhuli union. Subsequently, on Saturday evening (18 November), the woman was admitted to the upazila health complex," she added.

Regarding the matter, UNO Irufa Sultana said the woman's behaviour in the hospital led everyone, including doctors and nurses, to believe that she might have lost her family and arrived here due to a mental illness.

"We are trying to trace her family with the help of the Police Bureau of Investigation," she said.

Irufa Sultana urged anyone with information about the woman or her family to contact the UNO's office at 01716466586 or 01318252936. 

Additionally, information can be shared with the Chougacha AC land authorities if anyone comes across any details regarding her whereabouts or family.

Top News

Bangladesh / mentally disabled / jashore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

4h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

5h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

55m | Tech Talk
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

1h | TBS Economy
Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

3h | TBS World
Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

3h | TBS SPORTS