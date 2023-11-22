Lost, 'mentally-disabled' woman gives birth to daughter in Jashore; search for family going on

The lost woman holds her baby after giving birth at upazila health complex in Jashore’s Chougacha on 22 November 2023. Photo: TBS

A woman, who was brought to the upazila health complex in Jashore's Chougacha, gave birth to a daughter on Tuesday (21 November).

She was found wandering through the markets in the area before she was brought to the health complex on 18 November.

Following the baby's natural birth, Chougacha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Irufa Sultana visited the health complex and provided new clothes for the newborn, a bed with a mosquito net, and a blanket for the mother.

Spending about half an hour there, the UNO enquired about the woman's treatment.

She also instructed the hospital authorities to take strict measures to ensure the child's safety.

Dr Lutfunnahar, the upazila health and family planning officer, said the woman had been wandering through various markets in the upazila for a while.

"The UNO informed me about this situation after being alerted by locals of Garibpur village of Sinhajhuli union. Subsequently, on Saturday evening (18 November), the woman was admitted to the upazila health complex," she added.

Regarding the matter, UNO Irufa Sultana said the woman's behaviour in the hospital led everyone, including doctors and nurses, to believe that she might have lost her family and arrived here due to a mental illness.

"We are trying to trace her family with the help of the Police Bureau of Investigation," she said.

Irufa Sultana urged anyone with information about the woman or her family to contact the UNO's office at 01716466586 or 01318252936.

Additionally, information can be shared with the Chougacha AC land authorities if anyone comes across any details regarding her whereabouts or family.