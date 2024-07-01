Lost iPhone in Kolkata recovered from Keraniganj after year-long effort by Dhaka police

The iPhone 13 of Mautusi Ganguly, lost from the Beniyapukur area of Kolkata, West Bengal, has been recovered from Dhaka's Keraniganj.

The successful retrieval of the phone yesterday (30 June) was the result of a year-long effort by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, a press release issued by the DMP media wing confirmed.

On 26 July last year, Mautusi Ganguly's iPhone 13 went missing in the Beniyapukur area. Her daughter, Agnitha Ganguly, promptly filed a general diary (GD No-2608, dated 27/07/2023) at the Beniyapukur police station under the South East Division of Kolkata Police.

Using iPhone tracking technologies, Agnitha discovered that the stolen phone had crossed into Bangladesh.

Desperate to recover the device, she turned to the internet and social media for solutions.

During her search, she learned about Sub-Inspector (SI) Milton Kumar Dev Das of Shahjahanpur police station in Dhaka, who is renowned for his expertise in recovering lost mobile phones.

Following the advice of the Kolkata Police, Agnitha submitted a copy of her GD to the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata. She then reached out to SI Milton Kumar Dev, sharing the details and a soft copy of the GD via WhatsApp, pleading for assistance.

Since July 2023, Agnitha maintained regular contact with SI Das, who, in turn, informed his higher authorities and initiated efforts to locate the missing phone.

After nearly a year, despite the length of time and diminishing hopes, SI Milton successfully located the iPhone 13 phone leveraging advanced technology.

Later the phone was recovered from South Keraniganj in Dhaka on 30 June.

Speaking to The Business Standard, SI Milton Kumar Dev Das said, "The victim had filed a case in Kolkata regarding the loss of her mother's mobile phone. Following this, the intelligence there reported that the phone's location was in Bangladesh. The woman then found my contact number on social media and reached out to me. She forwarded all the necessary documents related to the phone. After a year of effort, we were able to recover the mobile phone handset."

An investigation into how the phone travelled from Kolkata to Dhaka is underway, the DMP press release said.