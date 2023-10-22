Lost and found: Baby elephant fights for life under intensive care at Ctg's Bangabandhu Safari Park 

The baby elephant was rescued and taken to the Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar on Thursday night. Photo: TBS

A baby elephant, nearly 1.5 months old, has been fighting for his life.

He was found weakened by malnutrition and in critical condition.

He was originally from the Pirang forest in Chattogram's Bansakhali.

The poor animal was somehow separated from his family and has been wandering astray.

Thankfully, he was rescued and taken to the Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar on Thursday night.

"The elephant is currently receiving intensive care at the Safari Park Hospital, and is suffering from severe malnutrition," said Mazharul Islam, the park's officer-in-charge.

His primary sustenance would have been breastfeeding. But unfortunately, after being separated from its family for the past week, the calf's weakened state is a direct result of the absence of this vital nutrition, said Mazharul.

The calf is displaying less activity than what's typical for his age – a concerning development for the park's caretakers, he said.

"The park staff are providing him with a Lactogen formula as a substitute, but sadly, the elephant is having trouble consuming the required amount. His condition has further deteriorated", he added.

Mazharul said the baby elephant is being housed in a designated room at the hospital, where two skilled attendants are providing round-the-clock care.

He is also undergoing treatment by the hospital's veterinary surgeon.

The immediate priority is to nurse the calf back to health through intensive care. Once stabilised, further action will be determined after consultation with senior officials, said the park official.

Dr Zulkarnain, the hospital's veterinary surgeon, said the baby elephant has been exhibiting signs of trauma following its separation from family and its relocation.

"However, the primary concern remains its weakened state. He also has some visible injury marks," he added.

"We are administering both milk and nutritional saline, and tending to the injured areas," Dr Zulkarnai said.

"Unfortunately, the calf experienced a bout of high blood pressure recently, making it challenging for him to walk for extended periods. His overall physical condition is quite critical," he added.

A week ago, a herd of elephants were unable to rescue a calf, which was trapped in the mud in Pirang forest, and ultimately, left it behind.

Locals took the calf back to the forest, but it continued wandering around, looking for his family.

The Forest Department made several attempts to reunite the calf with the herd, but to no avail.