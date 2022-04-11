Looting public money, incomplete construction work characterised BNP-Jamaat rule: Joy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

Looting public money, incomplete construction work characterised BNP-Jamaat rule: Joy

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:22 pm
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected

Looting public money, incomplete construction work and unfulfilled promises made in the manifesto characterised the 2001-2006 BNP-Jamaat government, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

In a post titled, 'Everything under the heel of Hawa Bhaban through syndicates', from his verified Facebook account, he wrote, "During the rule of BNP-Jamaat between 2001 and 2006, all construction projects, such as roads, bridges, culverts, and government buildings, doomed by bribery and corruption, remained incomplete and defective."

Adding a supporting video with the post, he mentioned, "Through this video, I tried to demonstrate how Hawa Bhaban used to distribute all government projects through syndicates and how the close associates of Tarique turned into tycoons overnight through corruption. You will hear straight from the horse's mouth. People will testify to that syndicate business of BNP-Jamaat that they fell victim to.

The visual referred to news reports stating that only a handful among over 100 specific promises made in the election manifesto of the BNP-Jamaat alliance met reality.

Terming the 2001-2006 tenure as 'Five years of Bangladesh's going backward', Sajeeb mentioned some of the severe issues of that period, including the exorbitant price of essentials, rampant power outage, and deteriorating law and order situation.

Substantiating his claim, the accompanying video displayed pictures of incomplete bridges and interviews with contractors verifying the corruption through syndicates.

"On our Facebook page, I will convey, phase by phase, the facts and figures about the misrule of the BNP-Jamaat ally. Please keep your eyes on our page. Don't miss out on sharing your take in the comment box," Sajeeb concluded.

Top News

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / BNP-Jamaat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

6h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

6h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

20h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

20h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance