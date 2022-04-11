Looting public money, incomplete construction work characterised BNP-Jamaat rule: Joy

Looting public money, incomplete construction work and unfulfilled promises made in the manifesto characterised the 2001-2006 BNP-Jamaat government, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

In a post titled, 'Everything under the heel of Hawa Bhaban through syndicates', from his verified Facebook account, he wrote, "During the rule of BNP-Jamaat between 2001 and 2006, all construction projects, such as roads, bridges, culverts, and government buildings, doomed by bribery and corruption, remained incomplete and defective."

Adding a supporting video with the post, he mentioned, "Through this video, I tried to demonstrate how Hawa Bhaban used to distribute all government projects through syndicates and how the close associates of Tarique turned into tycoons overnight through corruption. You will hear straight from the horse's mouth. People will testify to that syndicate business of BNP-Jamaat that they fell victim to.

The visual referred to news reports stating that only a handful among over 100 specific promises made in the election manifesto of the BNP-Jamaat alliance met reality.

Terming the 2001-2006 tenure as 'Five years of Bangladesh's going backward', Sajeeb mentioned some of the severe issues of that period, including the exorbitant price of essentials, rampant power outage, and deteriorating law and order situation.

Substantiating his claim, the accompanying video displayed pictures of incomplete bridges and interviews with contractors verifying the corruption through syndicates.

"On our Facebook page, I will convey, phase by phase, the facts and figures about the misrule of the BNP-Jamaat ally. Please keep your eyes on our page. Don't miss out on sharing your take in the comment box," Sajeeb concluded.