Looting continues throughout night in Dhanmondi 32 Bangabandhu Bhaban

Bangabandhu Memorial in Dhanmondi-32 on the morning of 6 August 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, also known as Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32, was set on fire yesterday (5 August) at around 3pm, shortly after the news of Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country broke out.

The fire was followed by looting that continued throughout the night.

Even this morning (6 August), people were seen taking away tin sheds and pieces of metal from the establishment in rickshaws.

A part of Bangabandhu Memorial in Dhanmondi 32 has been burned. This picture was captured on the morning of Monday, 6 August, 2024. Photo: Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Meanwhile, a TBS correspondent saw multiple charred bodies lying on the road in front of the museum.

Several other establishments, including the National Parliament, Ganobhaban, and AL Dhanmondi office, were looted throughout yesterday. Agitated people also took down Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture at the capital's Bijoy Sarani.

Burned vehicles in the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial in Dhanmondi 32. This picture was captured on the morning of Monday, 6 August, 2024. Photo: Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Offices of several media organisations across the capital, including Somoy TV, ATN News, and Independent Television, were also attacked and vandalised.

This morning, the streets of Dhaka, usually bustling with vehicles, transformed into a scene of unusual emptiness as the aftermath of the student uprising cast a shadow of uncertainty.

No traffic police are present at major intersections, and there is an absence of the usual VIP movements that often bring the city to a standstill.