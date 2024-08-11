Looted arms, ammunition of Titas police station recovered

Looted arms, ammunition and other goods of Titas Police Station in Cumilla have been recovered as the plunderers have voluntarily returned those to the concerned police station this morning.

"The plunders returned the looted arms, ammunition and other goods of Tital Police Station to Ansar and VDP authorities, said Ansar-VDP Officer-in-Charge M Alamin.

The arms and ammunition are now under the supervision of Ansar and VDP, he said.

The miscreants looted those last week after vandalizing and torching the police station.

The recovered arms, ammunition and goods include one light machine gun, one riffle, five bullets, two shotguns, ten round rubber cartages, one tear shell gun, one round tear-shell, one pistol and twenty round bullets, two magazine, two knives, one hand-cuff, five motorcycles, one pick-up, two pumps, two laptops, one television, one photo-copier, one printer, a fax machine and a scanner.