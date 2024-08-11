Looted arms, ammunition of Titas police station recovered

Bangladesh

BSS
11 August, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 05:18 pm

Related News

Looted arms, ammunition of Titas police station recovered

BSS
11 August, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 05:18 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Looted arms, ammunition and other goods of Titas Police Station in Cumilla have been recovered as the plunderers have voluntarily returned those to the concerned police station this morning.

"The plunders returned the looted arms, ammunition and other goods of Tital Police Station to Ansar and VDP authorities, said Ansar-VDP Officer-in-Charge M Alamin.

The arms and ammunition are now under the supervision of Ansar and VDP, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The miscreants looted those last week after vandalizing and torching the police station.

The recovered arms, ammunition and goods include one light machine gun, one riffle, five bullets, two shotguns, ten round rubber cartages, one tear shell gun, one round tear-shell, one pistol and twenty round bullets, two magazine, two knives, one hand-cuff, five motorcycles, one pick-up, two pumps, two laptops, one television, one photo-copier, one printer, a fax machine and a scanner.

Arms / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1h | Wheels
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

5h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

8h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Time for economic restart

Time for economic restart

Now | Videos
Demos in Sylhet condemn attacks on Hindus

Demos in Sylhet condemn attacks on Hindus

27m | Videos
Student caught with gun while leaving CU hall

Student caught with gun while leaving CU hall

47m | Videos
What the finance advisor said about the appointment of governor, BSEC and NBR chairman

What the finance advisor said about the appointment of governor, BSEC and NBR chairman

1h | Videos