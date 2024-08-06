Looking forward to Bangladesh’s political processes returning to constitutional norms soon: Russia
Russia is looking forward to the internal political processes in Bangladesh returning to the constitutional norms as soon as possible, Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement today (6 August).
"Moscow operates on the premise that changes in the Bangladeshi government constitute an internal affair of that country," reads the statement.
It also mentioned that no injuries of Russian citizens were reported during the violence took place recent weeks centring the students' movement.