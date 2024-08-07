‘Look at these kids, look how they handle it’: Students win over city dwellers with traffic management

Md Shahin, a resident of the capital's Moghbazar area, was skeptical when he heard that Traffic Police personnel were not on the streets to control the movement of vehicles.

He had good reasons too. Dhaka's notorious traffic congestion earned it a dismal fifth place ranking in a global traffic index last year. Even on a good day, the vehicular pressure remains unbearable in the megacity.

However, as Shahin headed out of home, he was surprised to say the least. "At first, I was concerned about what would happen to the traffic system. But look at these kids, look how they handle it."

Sirajul Islam controlling traffic at Moghbazar. Photo: Nayem Ali

The young one's efficiency has not only impressed him, but also encouraged him to follow the traffic rules more than ever before.

"I'm proud of them. It's our duty to follow the rules they are making now for our traffic betterment," said Shahin while talking to this reporter at the Moghbazar intersection.

Traffic personnel across the country have been absent on the streets in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation in the face of mass movement, spearheaded by the Anti-Discrimination Movement, and the widespread turmoil.

Suraiya Jannath convincing people to use footpath. Photo: Nayem Ali

Now, the students have taken to the streets once again, to fill up the absence of traffic personnel and clean the cities up. Their efforts have ignited inspirations across the country.

"I want to salute the kids for what they have done. I'm extremely proud, and I sincerely request everyone to follow them. However, I'm also saddened by the fact that some of them have lost their lives," said Akkas Ali, another passerby at Moghbazar intersection.

Not just pedestrian, the students' efforts have gained praise from Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, university teachers, political parties, and netizens as well.

Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

This is not the first time students have shown their efficiency in managing the city traffic. Back in 2018, during the 2018 Bangladesh Road-Safety Protests, students from schools and colleges descended on the streets to manage traffic. Their efforts gained immense praise from people of all walks of life.

This time, the youths' efforts have also attracted many, even those who did not have similar plans.

One such student is Sirjaul Islam, a student at Simon Fraser University in Canada.

"I couldn't hold myself back inside the home," he said as he managed the traffic in Moghbazar.

Akkas Ali giving salute to the students. Photo: Nayem Ali

Sirajul said he also participated in the student movement. "I'm enjoying this and hoping for a better country."

'Every little action will bring a small change'

Students from nearby and far-away educational institutions joined hands in Moghbazar area.

Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Among these dedicated students were Mushfiqa and Maliha from Shiddeshwari Girls High School. Their faces reflected a mix of excitement and concern as they were at the forefront of the traffic management campaign.

"Simultaneously, we are excited and sad to see people's behaviour. We are stunned because people don't even know what a zebra crossing is, but we are optimistic. Slowly and patiently, people are learning and cooperating," they said.

The campaign has drawn support from different university students of Dhaka as well.

Sadique from East West University has observed significant changes in pedestrian behaviour.

Sadique from East West University charging bikes without helmets. Photo: Nayem Ali

"Today, I saw hundreds of people crossing the roads just by raising their hands. We all are requesting them to abide by the rules," he said, highlighting the effectiveness of the students' polite yet firm approach in encouraging rule adherence.

Despite the challenges, the students' determination remains unwavering.

Adib from Southeast University acknowledges the slow pace of change but remains hopeful.

Dr Nakib and Dr Saidul from Samorita Medical College arrived at the Moghbazar intersection on a motorbike. Photo: Nayem Ali

"Definitely, it's a hard job. Not everyone is listening because people are very used to it, and it's normal for them to break the traffic rules. But we are not losing hope. It might take some time, but every little action will bring even a small change," he said.

People coming together

Support for the campaign extends beyond the student community.

Mohammad Ripon, a CNG driver. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dr Nakib and Dr Saidul from Samorita Medical College arrived at the Moghbazar intersection on a motorbike, carrying poly bags full of biscuits and cakes.

"We came to support our beloved students," they said with smiles on their faces.

The campaign has struck a chord with local rickshaw pullers and CNG drivers.

People voluntarily gave foods to the students. Photo: Nayem Ali

Shadan Chandra, a rickshaw puller from the Moghbazar area, voiced his support, saying, "I support them, and we all should listen to them. Rickshaw pullers hate traffic police because of their behaviour with us, but look at the students—they talk to us with a smile."

Mohammad Ripon, a CNG driver from the Mohammadpur area, expressed a similar sentiment.

Students drawing lines on the streets with a spray paint to maintain the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

"Maybe this is the first time I'm enjoying the road traffic because of the system they are making us follow, and I pray no lives are lost again as they were recently."

However, there are concerns about the sustainability of these changes.

A girl named Nabiha giving a bottle of juice to the students. Photo: Nayem Ali

Anwarul Islam, another rickshaw puller, raised a question. "Now students are here, and everyone is listening, but when they are gone, what will happen to this system?"