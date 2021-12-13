Long way to go in protecting human rights but have achievements to be proud of: Rizvi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 10:24 pm

Related News

Long way to go in protecting human rights but have achievements to be proud of: Rizvi

He highlighted the importance of securing human rights of the ethnic minorities 

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 10:24 pm
Long way to go in protecting human rights but have achievements to be proud of: Rizvi

Despite Bangladesh's shortcomings in protecting human rights, the country's achievements are worth being proud of, said Dr Gowher Rizvi, prime minister's international affairs adviser.

"When it comes to human rights, we are significantly behind in protecting the human rights of the ethnic minority populations. Without an equitable society, none of our achievements will ever be enough," he said, addressing an event organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) on the occasion of Human Rights Day.

Asked about the US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) officials, Rizvi avoided addressing the matter, saying, "I have come here today to attend an event. I was outside of the country so I will not talk about that particular issue today."

Shaheen Anam, executive director, MJF, who presided over the function, said, the Manusher Jonno Foundation has been working for the past 19 years to help the marginalised people in the country have access to government facilities and to enable the country's people to exercise their human rights freely.

"The MJF helps the less advantaged population by providing them with technical education and economic assistance," he added.

But Anam said the human rights groups are very concerned about the human rights violations in the country.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, who was present at the event as a special guest, applauded MJF's activities and said, "The British government firmly believes that only by achieving the rights of all people can a country be truly democratic."

Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, who was also present in the event as a special guest, said, "Bangladesh and Sweden have historically shared friendly ties and we believe in an inclusive approach to development and want to work towards that."

She added that development is never complete without securing human rights.

Nathalie Chuard, ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh, was also present at the event as a special guest.

She said, "We want human rights to be protected everywhere…for everyone. It is also equally important to work to achieve gender equality, social and religious rights, and to battle climate change."

Aroma Dutta, a member of the parliament, was present on the occasion as a special guest. She said Bangladesh is a model state for women empowerment.

"We must not forget the atrocities against women in 1971 and how far we have come ever since," she added.

Dr Nasima Begum, chairperson, Human Rights Commission, said the ongoing violence and abuse against women and children are tarnishing the empowerment of women.

"Women's rights must be established well by giving both men and women equal rights in the constitution" she added.

Former Advisers of the caretaker government - Hossain Zillur Rahman and Rasheda K Chowdhury - also spoke during the event, attended by many others.

Top News

Human Rights / Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) / Gowher Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

9h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

10h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

11h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

3h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

6h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

6h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 