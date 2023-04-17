Long-term initiative will be taken to make markets risk-free: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said a long-term initiative will be taken with all authorities concerned to make markets risk-free.

"We have to go into long-term action. We will not only identify markets as dangerous, but also ensure that those are not used again until made risk-free," said the mayor while handing over Tk2 crore pledged for traders affected by the Bangbazar fire at an event in the capital's Nagar Bhaban on Monday (17 April).

The mayor said, "We have formed a standing committee. They will look into these issues thoroughly, including structural risks and fire-fighting risks."

"We will take steps to de-risk each market in phases. If it has to be demolished, it will then be rebuilt. If it can be renovated, adequate measures will be forced to be completed within a specified time," he added.

Stating that intelligence and law enforcement agencies are working to unravel the mystery of the recent fires in markets, the mayor said, "They are taking action to investigate the reasons behind these fire incidents. We believe the mystery will surely be unravelled."