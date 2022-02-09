Long tailback on Airport Road as truck turns turtle
Hundreds of commuters remained stuck on the capital's busy Airport Road due to long tailback following a truck turning turtle infront of the Dhaka airport on Wednesday.
The truck overturned near the under construction 3rd terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at around 7:45am, Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed told The Business Standard.
When contacted, Mustafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone said that after hours of frantic efforts, police managed to remove the sand-laden truck from the road around 10:25am.
Normalcy will return to traffic after half an hour or so, he added.