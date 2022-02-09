Long tailback on Airport Road as truck turns turtle

Hundreds of commuters remained stuck on the capital's busy Airport Road due to long tailback following a truck turning turtle infront of the Dhaka airport on Wednesday.

The truck overturned near the under construction 3rd terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at around 7:45am, Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Picture: TBS

When contacted, Mustafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone said that after hours of frantic efforts, police managed to remove the sand-laden truck from the road around 10:25am.

Normalcy will return to traffic after half an hour or so, he added.