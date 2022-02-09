Long tailback on Airport Road as truck turns turtle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 11:28 am

Related News

Long tailback on Airport Road as truck turns turtle

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 11:28 am
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Hundreds of commuters remained stuck on the capital's busy Airport Road due to long tailback following a truck turning turtle infront of the Dhaka airport on Wednesday.

The truck overturned near the under construction 3rd terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at around 7:45am, Mohakhali Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed told The Business Standard.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

When contacted, Mustafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone said that after hours of frantic efforts, police managed to remove the sand-laden truck from the road around 10:25am.

Normalcy will return to traffic after half an hour or so, he added.

Top News

Dhaka / traffic accident / Airport Road

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

52m | Panorama
Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

20h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

1d | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

18h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

18h | Videos
Chrome is changing its logo

Chrome is changing its logo

18h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 