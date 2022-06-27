Long-haul launch owners not worried about losing passengers to Padma Bridge

Many had feared that opening the Padma Bridge would drastically reduce the number of launch passengers going to the southern region. But vessel owners do not think that will be the case as most passengers will prefer the river route – which is inexpensive and time-saving – over the road links.

"Most of the passengers on the launches are low-income people and garment workers. They can travel by launch at an affordable rate of only Tk250. So they will never get on a bus, where the fare is double compared to launches," Mamun or Rashid, director of Bangladesh Inland Waterways Passenger Carriers Association, told The Business Standard.

"Besides, although the Padma Bridge has been opened, the entire road to Barishal is not in a good condition. Moreover, the pressure of vehicles will gradually increase on this route and so it will not be possible to go as fast as you think. People will suffer on the roads and as such the number of our passengers will not decrease," he said.

He also thinks that people travelling with their families will prefer launches because they do not charge fares for children. Besides, more than one person can travel by renting a single cabin in a launch, while passengers have to pay for every seat they take on a bus.

However, Mamun or Rashid thinks the number of launch passengers will decrease during this Eid-ul-Azha season, because many people might want to travel through the new bridge. But they will later return by launch because launches are more comfortable.

Shahidul Islam, owner of Parabat Launch, told TBS, "We are not worried about losing passengers. The number of passengers we are receiving is still normal. We might lose some passengers in the cabins in future, but I think the number of passengers on the deck will not decrease, because it is very affordable."

Besides, launch owners have been planning to increase the quality of services provided on deck and reduce fares to maintain their appeal in future.

The launch owners have also been thinking for a long time about introducing tourism services through putting their vessels into use, said Shahidul.

Around 60-65 luxury launches leave from Dhaka for different destinations in the southern part of the country. These launches overflow with passengers on the holidays, said Md Shahid Ullah, joint director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

"We think the number of passengers on launches can drop by 10%. However, most of them will be passengers who travel in cabins. Many of them have their own cars, so they would prefer the roads in future," he added.



Passengers also prefer launches

Alam Mollah, a fruit seller in Mirpur, told TBS, "We will go by launches no matter how many bridges are made, because the fares are low. We can sit comfortably with our families and children on a launch deck. Many people can travel together at low cost in this way."

"On the other hand, the bus fare is high and it is not possible to sit comfortably with the children in them," he added.

The normal fare on a bus from Dhaka to Barishal via the Padma Bridge is Tk500, while on an airconditioned bus it ranges from Tk800 to Tk1,100.

Irfanul Karim, principal of a private college in Dhaka, said, "I travel to Barishal every week. On the weekends, I leave Dhaka Sadarghat in the afternoon. I go to sleep after having dinner on the launch and I wake up by the time the launch reaches Barishal in the morning. It does not feel like a journey."

Echoing a similar opinion, Ziaul Haque, employee at a private company, said, "Travelling by launch does not cause any fatigue. Besides, it does not waste any working hours. I can also walk around on the launch. Washrooms are also available throughout the journey."

"However, I might travel by bus in emergency situations," said Ziaul.

Passengers who frequently travel to Bhola think that journeys by launch are more affordable and time-saving compared to buses.

Jahidul Islam, a frequent traveller on the Dhaka-Bhola route, said, "It takes a maximum of five hours by launch to go from Dhaka to Bhola. The cabin rent is Tk1,000 and the fare for the launch deck is Tk250-300."

"On the other hand, going by the Padma Bridge will cost more, while it will take about 4.5 hours to reach Barishal. There you have to get on to another bus to reach Bhola, which will take a few more hours. The fares will vary around Tk500-1000", he said.



