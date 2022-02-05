Lone tigress of Rangpur Zoo dies after not eating, drinking for weeks 

Tigress Shaon of Rangpur Zoo has died after it refused to eat or drink for over two weeks.

According to zoo officials, the lone tigress of the zoo fell severely ill after it had stopped eating since 21 January.

The tigress breathed her last at around 10pm on Friday, they added.

Shaon was brought to the Rangpur Zoo from Dhaka on 30 June, 2003.

The tigress had been living a lonely life since her partner died back in 2009.