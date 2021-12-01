Logo for Victory Day Parade 2021 unveiled 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Army on Wednesday unveiled the logo for this year's Victory Day parade. 

An event was held in this regard at the Army Multipurpose Complex, in Dhaka Cantonment.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury attended the ceremony as the chief guest, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Air Staff (acting) Air Vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam, and other senior officials of the three forces were present on the occasion.  

This year, for the first time, military contingents of total six countries will join the Victory Day parade. 

The government, in 2020, cancelled the Victory Day military parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

