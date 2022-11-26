Location of escaped militants to be traced soon: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal hoped that the location of the escaped militants will be traced very soon.

The minister said this in response to the journalists' questions after inaugurating the 2nd Sheikh Kamal SAARC Snooker Championship in the capital on Saturday.

" Law enforcement agencies are working and hopefully we will get the probe report soon, he added.

When questioned about Major (retd) Syed Ziaul Haque, the chief coordinator of Ansar Al Islam, the home minister said militant Zia is frequently changing his location and that is why its taking a bit more time to arrest him. But he will be arrested soon, the minister said.

Earlier, Home Ministry and Dhaka Metropolitan Police formed two separate committees to investigate the incident.

On Sunday, unidentified persons attacked police personnel and whisked away two operatives of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam -- Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, and Abu Siddique Sohel -- from the court premises, who were sentenced to death in Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case.

Publisher Dipan, son of Prof Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq of Dhaka University, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz Supermarket at Shahbagh in the city on October 31, 2015.

Five police personnel were suspended following the incident.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh police announced Tk 10 lakh for information for each.

The government has issued red alert at all the entry and exit points of the country to arrest them.