Locals lay siege to Titas office in Savar protesting gas crisis

Local residents in the Fulbaria area of Savar laid siege to the Titas Gas office on Sunday to protest the unavailability of gas in their localities.



The protesters said over the past two weeks, more than 10 villages in Fulbaria have been experiencing a severe gas shortage. The residents are enduring significant hardships due to the crisis.



Altaf Hossain, a resident affected by the gas shortage, shared that he is compelled to purchase breakfast from a hotel every morning due to the unavailability of gas.



Mentioning that this crisis persists throughout the day, including at night, Altaf said while neighboring areas have access to gas, their specific locality remains deprived.



"We have a valid gas connection, so why are we not getting gas? We cannot afford to buy new cylinders with our limited income," he lamented.

Abu Saleh Mohammad Khademuddin, manager of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited's Savar zonal office, said the gas shortage issue in certain areas of Savar arises due to the considerable distance between the source and Savar, resulting in pressure drops.



"Additionally, disruptions in LNG supply to the sea due to meteorological reasons also contribute to the problem. The higher authorities have already been informed of the matter," he added.



He also said that a separate pipeline is being planned from the source to directly connect Savar and Manikganj to address the existing issues.



The Planning Division of Titas is actively engaged in working on this matter to ensure a viable solution, the official said.