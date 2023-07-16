Locals lay siege to Titas office in Savar protesting gas crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 08:15 pm

Related News

Locals lay siege to Titas office in Savar protesting gas crisis

Altaf Hossain, a resident affected by the gas shortage, shared that he is compelled to purchase breakfast from a hotel every morning due to the unavailability of gas

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Local residents in the Fulbaria area of Savar laid siege to the Titas Gas office on Sunday to protest the unavailability of gas in their localities.
 
The protesters said over the past two weeks, more than 10 villages in Fulbaria have been experiencing a severe gas shortage. The residents are enduring significant hardships due to the crisis.
 
Altaf Hossain, a resident affected by the gas shortage, shared that he is compelled to purchase breakfast from a hotel every morning due to the unavailability of gas.
 
Mentioning that this crisis persists throughout the day, including at night, Altaf said while neighboring areas have access to gas, their specific locality remains deprived.
 
"We have a valid gas connection, so why are we not getting gas? We cannot afford to buy new cylinders with our limited income," he lamented. 

Abu Saleh Mohammad Khademuddin, manager of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited's Savar zonal office, said the gas shortage issue in certain areas of Savar arises due to the considerable distance between the source and Savar, resulting in pressure drops.
 
"Additionally, disruptions in LNG supply to the sea due to meteorological reasons also contribute to the problem. The higher authorities have already been informed of the matter," he added.
 
He also said that a separate pipeline is being planned from the source to directly connect Savar and Manikganj to address the existing issues.
 
The Planning Division of Titas is actively engaged in working on this matter to ensure a viable solution, the official said.

Top News

Gas Crisis / Titas Gas / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September