A toll plaza on Mayor Hanif Flyover set ablaze during clashes between protesters and police. Locals have also joined protesters during the clash. Photo: Collected

Locals have joined the protesters during clashes with police in Shonir Akhra area of the capital.

Locals join protesters as violent clashes with police in Shonir Akhra leaves several injured pic.twitter.com/3BRfCP83xC— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) July 17, 2024

Multiple motorcycles, toll plaza booths on the adjacent Hanif Flyover and a police box have been set on fire and vandalised, our correspondents report from the spot.

Tyres could also be seen burning on the road.

According to locals, police have fired teargas shells, and rubber bullets targeting the protesters.

Locals and protesters occupy road during clash with police at Shonir Akhra on 17 July. Photo: Abidur Rahman/TBS

The clashes have left many injured.

However, details on the numbers could not be confirmed immediately.

Shahidul Islam, station officer, of Postogola Fire Service said at least one unit had reached the spot to douse the fire.

TBS tried to reach the DC Iqbal Hossain of DMP's Wari Zone over the phone but he declined to comment.