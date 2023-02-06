Locals demand recovery of illegal weapons in Satkania

Residents of Chattogram's Satkania upazila called for the recovery of illegal weapons at a view exchange meeting with police.

In the meeting, held on Monday, local residents raised concerns over the decline in law and order and made the call for action on illegal weapons.

District Police Satkania Circle ASP Shibli Noman was the chief guest in the view exchange meeting presided over by Satkania Police Station Officer-In-Charge Yasir Arafat.

In his speech, ASP Shibli Noman requested the publicto provide information about any criminal activity without fear