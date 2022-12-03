Locals complain of internet service disruption around BNP rally venue in Rajshahi

UNB
03 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
03 December, 2022, 04:25 pm

Locals complain of internet service disruption around BNP rally venue in Rajshahi

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

locals complained of internet service disruption at and around five km area of the BNP rally venue in Rajshahi city since Saturday morning.

Local people said that internet service in Pathanpara, Sipaipara, Laxmipur, Fire Service intersection, Bornali and Nagarbhaban areas of the city has been disrupted since 9:30 am today.

Sajal, a local internet service provider worker, said internet services were suspended from the main server.

BNP central leader Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu said, "The government is hindering our activities and suspension of internet services is one of them."

BNP's divisional rally in Rajshahi began on Saturday morning, with the presence of thousands of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies.

The rally began around 9:30 am at the city's Haji Mohammad Mohsin School Ground.

