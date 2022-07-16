Locals block Dhaka-Tangail highway after speeding bus kills mother, her two children 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 July, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 03:11 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three members of a family – mother, son and daughter – were killed after a speeding bus ran over them near the Pakulya area of ​​the Dhaka-Tangail highway on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased are – Parveen Akhtar, 27, her daughter Sadia, 9, and son Suman, 7.

They were residents of the district's Mirzapur upazila.

Locals blocked the highway and demonstrated protesting the incident causing a huge tailback on the highway. They were heard chanting slogans demanding a foot over-bridge on the spot of the accident.

The blockade added to the woes of the people returning to work after the Eid holidays.

According to police and locals, the three were crossing the road near the Pakulya area of the highway when the Tangail-bound bus hit them. 

The nine-year-old daughter died on the spot. 

The critically injured mother and son were rushed to the Tangail General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, confirmed the hospital's Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Lutfar Rahman.  

Earlier in the day, four people died and over 10 others were injured when a commuter bus crashed into a truck parked along the busy Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur upazila.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
 

