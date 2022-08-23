Locals block Dhaka-Ctg highway for 5 hours protesting eviction 

Local people blocked Dhaka-Chattogram highway for about five hours Tuesday, protesting the eviction of illegal structures in Jungle Salimpur area of the city.

Hundreds of protesters blocked the highway at BITID crossing area from 1:15pm to 5:30pm, creating a 10-km tailback on the highway.

Police said protesters blocked both sides of the four-lane highway, halting the movement of Dhaka and Chattogram-bound buses, trucks, lorries and cars for about five hours.

Ashraful Karim, additional superintendent of police of Sitakunda circle, said, "Police and higher officials of the administration reached the spot immediately after the incident. The protestors left the highway around 5:30pm after Sitakunda UNO Shahadat Hossain addressed the crowd."

Protesters demanded that apart from reconnecting the electricity lines to the evicted establishments in Jungle Salimpur area, the land from which they were evicted should be settled by the government.

The government has planned to build Chattogram central jail, sports village, cricket stadium, iconic mosque, night safari park on the khas land in Jungle Salimpur area. As a part of this, the administration conducted eviction drives in various parts of Salimpur forest area. Ministers and higher officials also visited the land there.

Recently, a public notice was issued by the administration to vacate the occupied khas land within 20 August. Moreover, electricity was disconnected in the area.