Local supply crunch forces Bangladesh hike urea imports from Middle East by 15% 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Local supply crunch forces Bangladesh hike urea imports from Middle East by 15% 

TBS Report 
27 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 09:18 am
Local supply crunch forces Bangladesh hike urea imports from Middle East by 15% 

An ongoing gas supply crunch and concerns over food security have forced Bangladesh to rely more on Middle Eastern countries to meet its demand for urea fertiliser, reports Arab News.

With a population of about 166 million and an agriculture sector making up more than 11% of the gross domestic product last year, Bangladesh needs around 2.6 million tonne of urea.

Bangladeshi fertiliser companies were either shut down or forced to cut production as local gas fields struggled to meet rising demand amid a global hike in energy prices sparked by the Russia-Ukraine War.

This led to a dwindling supply of urea and to resolve the supply gap, the Bangladeshi government has been importing more fertiliser from countries in the Middle East.

"We can say our fertiliser imports from Middle Eastern countries have increased around 15% due to the gas supply crisis in the local market," Arab News quoted Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIP) Director Kazi Mohammad Saiful Islam as saying.

He said more than 1.1 million tonne of urea had been imported from three countries – Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar – and there were plans to increase that quantity later this year.

"Considering the present global situation, we have already confirmed the respective countries to buy this additional amount," Islam said.

He added that Bangladesh normally imported about a quarter of the urea it needs, but since the start of the Ukraine invasion in February, the price per tonne had more than doubled.

"Due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, the global fertiliser market has turned very volatile," agricultural economist and researcher Dr Jahangir Alam told Arab News.

Due to its dwindling reserves of foreign exchange, he said Bangladesh should consider setting up a long-term contract with its foreign suppliers to buy urea "at a cheaper rate" and "pursue the urea purchase on a credit basis."

Dhaka should also look to boost local fertiliser production, said Alam, who is a former vice-chancellor of the University of Global Village in southern Bangladesh.

"Producing urea locally is much cheaper for us. So, the authorities should try to increase the production ability in the country," he furthered while speaking with Arab News.

Top News

Bangladesh / Middle East / urea fertilizer / agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

5m | Panorama
Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

19h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

23h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

14h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

14h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

16h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court