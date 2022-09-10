Students protest land grabbing in Bandarban

A group of local students formed a human chain in Rangamati to protest against the encroachment of land of Mro and Tripura in Lama upazila of Bandarban by the rubber plantation company.

They also demanded the land grabbers be punished during the programme held under the banner of "Chattogram Hill Tracts Jhum Students Society" in front of Rangamati Deputy Commissioner's office Saturday (10 September).

Sumon Marma, President of the Central Committee of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Students Council, said that a rubber plantation company has confiscated 400 acres of land occupied by the tribals of Mru and Tripura in Sarai Union under Lama Upazila of Bandarban.

He said the company is trying to evict the permanent residents of that area by conspiring in various ways. To evacuate the locals, poison has been added to the drinking water. Therefore, the speakers demanded appropriate punishment by bringing the land robbers under the law.