Local laws need amendment to enforce contracts, resolve disputes quickly: DCCI

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 06:21 pm

Related News

Local laws need amendment to enforce contracts, resolve disputes quickly: DCCI

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 06:21 pm
Local laws need amendment to enforce contracts, resolve disputes quickly: DCCI

Amendments to acts such as the Arbitration Act 2001, the Bankruptcy Act 1997 and the Companies Act 1994 should be made keeping the business sector in mind so that contracts can be enforced more easily in Bangladesh to resolve any commercial disputes quickly.

These would be conducive in harnessing the potentials of both local and foreign investment in Bangladesh, especially amid the current economic challenges, a delegate of the Board of Directors of the DCCI, led by Barrister Sattar, said during a discussion with Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Salman Fazlur Rahman at his BIDA office on Tuesday. 

DCCI President Barrister Sattar also urged setting up a separate commercial court which may ease the process of contract enforcement, resolve disputes, and reduce the backlog of pending commercial disputes, a press release said. 

The bankruptcy laws also need an overhaul to make those applicable to companies and more business-friendly so that ailing companies can be restructured effectively rather than being pushed to closure through liquidation.

This will also attract FDIs to Bangladesh. Bangladesh can adopt the best international standards from other developed jurisdictions in this regard, he added.

Sattar also emphasised the need for an effective and fully integrated One Stop Service (OSS), preferably throughout the country, for the greater convenience of the existing businesses and upcoming investors, the release added.

Salman F Rahman said due to the adverse effects of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the world economy is experiencing a critical time. In such circumstances, FDI and global trade flow can be a great enablers of the desired economic recovery of Bangladesh.

Alongside this, he emphasised the resurgence of local and backward linkage industry through substantial investment.

Regarding Bangladesh Investment Development Authority's OSS, he informed that required developments are underway for a national, effective and interoperable OSS to benefit potential local and foreign investors.

He also underscored the importance of increasing our tax-to-GDP ratio to enhance revenue generation.

DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the Board of Directors of DCCI were also present during the meeting.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) / DCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

10h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

1h | Corporate Talks
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

28m | TBS World
Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February