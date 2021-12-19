Local government needs decentralisation, balance of power

Experts on Sunday called for the decentralisation of local government (union councils, municipalities, upazilas, districts and city corporations) to ensure a balance in power, and clarification and specification of laws, to make local government more effective.

Speaking at the "Effective Local Government National Convention-2021", organised by the Governance Advocacy Forum at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital's Khamarbari, local government representatives also expressed displeasure with the rank of upazila nirbahi officers, their salaries, and the lack of decentralisation.

Leaders of district councils, upazila councils, municipalities and union councils, people's representatives, NGO representatives, local government experts, and academics were present on the occasion.

Speaking as chief guest, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Md Tajul Islam, said amending laws governing local government institutions would make them stronger and more efficient, as well as increase their capacity.

He also said that greater rapport between people's representatives and public administration would strengthen both.

The minister said all the laws governing city corporations, district councils, municipalities, upazila councils and even union councils were being constantly reviewed and amended to keep them up-to-date. When laws are amended, local government institutions get more effective and efficient, he said.

He also stressed the importance of finding weaknesses present in the institutions.

"Research from around the world has shown that the more local government institutions are strengthened, the faster development takes place. It is necessary to increase the capacity of unions and upazila parishads, as well as ensure transparency and accountability. And for that we need the participation of the people," Tajul said.

Highlighting the need for accountability and transparency, he said there should be strict monitoring to ensure that the powers vested in institutions are not being abused.

Calling on people's representatives to attend their offices regularly, he said there was no alternative to it once someone was elected. "The people did not force you to come to power, but you went to the people and got elected after making promises. Now you must take responsibility for fulfilling the promises."

Speaking on the reserved seats for women in local government, Chairperson of the Governance Advocacy Forum and PKSF, Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed, who presided over the event, said the very word "reserved" should be removed as it was disrespectful.

He also urged creating a new structure for local government tax collection and submission.

He said a task force comprising MPs, all local government bodies, government officials, civic representatives and local government experts should be set up to make local government institutions more effective.

Special guest of the occasion, Shaheen Anam, executive director of the Manusher Jonno Foundation, said her organisation would always advocate for empowering women and forming an effective local government.