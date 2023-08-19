Local government, city corporations failed to control dengue spread: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:31 pm

Related News

Local government, city corporations failed to control dengue spread: Experts

Moderating the event, ex-president of the Bangladesh Zoological Society entomologist Dr Manjur A Chowdhury said the city corporations’ efforts to control the dengue virus had yielded no result

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 03:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Top entomologists in the country have said that the local government and city corporations are to blame for the current dengue crisis plaguing the country, owing to their failure to stem the spread of the disease-carrying aedes mosquitoes.

Speaking at a press conference organised under the banner of the Bangladesh Vector Management Group, experts also said the health ministry data on the virus was fragmented, failing to paint a true picture of the scenario.

Moderating the event, ex-president of the Bangladesh Zoological Society entomologist Dr Manjur A Chowdhury said the city corporations' efforts to control the dengue virus had yielded no result.

"A full-grown mosquito can transmit dengue for up to 3-4 weeks. There is no alternative to killing flying mosquitoes, but fogging won't even kill 20% of the mosquitoes. Adult mosquitoes should be killed using the ULV formula," he said, adding that 95% of adult mosquitoes would have to be killed.

He said the level the mosquito population had reached was difficult to control.

Manjur also pointed out misleading information as spreading confusion among people. "There is no scientific basis for saying aedes mosquitoes breed in drains," he said.

About the BTI, he said what the Dhaka north had bought as BTI was poison and it was being used without following any rules.

GM Saifur Rahman, an entomologist, said, "Since 2016, dengue cases have been found more or less throughout the year. That means we have not taken any effective measures to control mosquitoes."

He suggested implementing a control programme for the whole of Bangladesh.

"We do not have any mosquito control methods tested here. In case of mosquito killing, we suffer from indecision. Do we do fogging or larvicide or vaccination?," he said.

He suggested arming the population with insecticides to ensure they can fight against the mosquitoes themselves.

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 453 this year.

During the period, 1,565 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, the DGHS said.

Of the new patients, 804 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital – indicating a worsening situation across the country, according to the health directorate. So far, the DGHS has recorded 95,877 dengue cases and 87,851 recoveries this year. Four pregnant women have died of dengue so far this year.

Health

Dengue / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country