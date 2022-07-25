Local fishing boats at Bay to be painted the same colour: Cabinet secy 

Local fishing boats at Bay to be painted the same colour: Cabinet secy 

TBS Report 
25 July, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 03:37 pm
Photo: MD Minhaz Uddin
Photo: MD Minhaz Uddin

All Bangladeshi boats fishing at the Bay of Bengal will be painted in one colour and will be provided with unique numbers for identification.

The initiative has been taken to differentiate foreign boats from local ones, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the press following a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

"The shipping ministry will have four months to implement the initiative. The colours green and red have been recommended

"The fishing boats will be also brought under registration. But this will take time," the cabinet secretary added.

The Cabinet today (25 July) approved the Sea Fishing Policy 2022.
 

Bay of Bengal / Fishing boats / Cabinet meeting

